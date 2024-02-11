Once a site of a concentration camp, residents today are bent on transforming it into a place of joy – and the Lunar New Year is the best time to do just that.

PETALING JAYA: Every year, the streets of Jenjarom in Selangor herald the arrival of Chinese New Year weeks before it even arrives. Step foot into the village and you will be greeted by red lanterns strung from lampposts, while houses – both traditional wooden and modern – are beautifully adorned with decorations.

As one basks in the festive atmosphere, it is hard to believe that Kampung Sungai Jarom in Jenjarom was once a new village: heavily guarded concentration camps established under the Briggs Plan during the Malayan emergency.

It is estimated that at least 500,000 people were forced out of their homes and moved into these new villages in the early 1950s.

Today, the vast majority of residents in Jenjarom are Chinese, specifically Hokkien. Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Lim Soon Kam, chairman of the Jenjarom Cultural Association, noted that the preservation of Chinese culture here is “still very intact and strong”.

“Not only in terms of outer appearance, but also in the form of spirit and values – for example, filial piety, coming together during Chinese New Year, the concept of reunion,” he said.

Since 2015, Chinese New Year has been an even more vibrant affair in Kg Sungai Jarom. That year, some of the villagers banded together and launched the “Happy Village” initiative to change the negative perception that Jenjarom was associated with gangsterism and drugs.

Various activities were organised in the weeks leading up to Chinese New Year to attract visitors, such as “Malam Bahagia”, which included the lighting up of the archway that stands at the entrance to the village, as well as Chinese cultural performances.

This year, the villagers have made it even more special. “The community decided that we want to go out and celebrate beyond Jenjarom. We want to promote unity in diversity and bring all the races together,” Lim said.

“Chinese New Year is a cultural celebration and should not only be celebrated by the Chinese. The same goes for any other cultural celebration. All of us Malaysians should celebrate together because it’s really a beacon for unity.”

To that end, the weeks leading up to Chinese New Year have seen events such as the making of the “Unity Patched Cloth” and “Batik Perpaduan”.

For the former, residents of all backgrounds from Jenjarom and its surrounding areas donated pieces of cloth that were sewn into larger pieces. For the latter, the residents got together and painted beautiful pieces of batik cloth.

The highlight of the festivities has to be this year’s Malam Bahagia. Held on Jan 27, the lively affair once again saw the lighting up of the archway, alongside energetic performances by Malays, Indians, Chinese and Orang Asli – a truly “muhibbah” event, indeed!

Even those who have moved away from Jenjarom made their way back for the night’s celebration, greeting one another joyfully and demonstrating a sense of camaraderie often missing in large cities.

Lim shared that his own sister flew back from the United States for the event. The feeling of homecoming is one he knows all too well: when he was studying in Australia, he, too, looked forward to coming back for the Lunar New Year.

“The atmosphere and sense of joy here is something very unique,” the fourth-generation Jenjarom resident mused.

Truly, there are many things that make this humble place special: good food, quaint traditional wooden houses that have been a new lease of life after being converted into homestays and unique cafés – and, above all, its warm and welcoming people.

“In Jenjarom, you don’t need to make appointments to see anyone. You just drop by, say hi, have a cup of tea and talk,” said Lim.

“I feel real, genuine love here that I cannot find anywhere else.”

Even towards tourists, locals are friendly and generous with their smiles, making them feel at home and leaving them eager to return.

It’s extraordinary that Jenjarom’s “happy villagers” continue to forge their way towards a brighter future despite its dark and harrowing history. Ultimately, theirs is a story of hope – and isn’t that what the arrival of Chinese New Year represents?