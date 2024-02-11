The 20-year-old suspect was detained in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon and has been remanded for four days.

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested a man to assist in investigations regarding the discovery of a hidden camera inside the humidifier of a homestay bathroom in Jelutong here recently.

Timur Laut police chief Razlam Ab Hamid said the 20-year-old suspect was detained in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon following information from members of the public and surveillance carried out by police.

Razlam said police believe the arrest of the suspect can solve the case after the incident had gone viral on social media since Friday.

“Police identified the suspect before detaining him to assist in investigations regarding a camera hidden in the bathroom of the homestay.

“We have also obtained a remand order for four days while the case is investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a person,” he said.

He said the suspect was the companion of the woman who had lodged a police report after stumbling upon the tiny hidden camera.

The man had also stayed at the homestay together with a few other friends.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that police were looking for a man to assist in the investigation regarding the discovery of a tiny camera hidden in a humidifier in the bathroom. Investigations revealed that the camera was linked to the suspect’s mobile phone.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a 24-year-old woman had lodged a police report after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom while staying at a homestay on Feb 5 and 6.