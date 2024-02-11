Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says they are investigating the case for criminal intimidation.

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating the death threats on social media against lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid following her constitutional challenge to strike down various provisions in a Kelantan state shariah enactment.

In a statement, Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said they were probing the case under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Police were also probing the case under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for offences related to using network facilities, he said.

Earlier today, the New Straits Times reported that Nik Elin had filed three police reports after she received several death threats. These came after she challenged 18 provisions in Kelantan’s Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019.

Nik Elin claimed there had been countless threats on her life, including by those who wanted to “slaughter” her.

Allaudeen tonight said that one case had been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further instructions, while the remaining two were still being probed.

Police had also sought the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s help to identify the social media account owners involved in this case.

“We would like to advise the public against issuing threats on social media,” he said, adding that if convicted for criminal intimidation, offenders could be jailed a maximum of two years.

Nik Elin and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Tengku Abdul Rahman, filed the petition challenging the constitutionality of the provisions in 2022.

On Friday, the Federal Court struck down 16 provisions in the enactment because they violated the Federal Constitution.

