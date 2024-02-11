The suspect, believed to be a foreigner, smashed the windscreen of another vehicle on the north-south expressway in Johor yesterday.

PETALING JAYA: The police are tracking down a man, who is suspected of being involved in a road rage incident at KM139.6 of the north-south expressway (PLUS) northbound, yesterday.

In the incident, the man, who is believed to be a foreigner, could be seen coming out of his vehicle and smashing another vehicle’s windscreen.

Johor police chief M Kumar said the police received a report of the incident at 2.36pm after a 54-second long viral video clip was shared by a user named Kenzo’s Apple on Facebook, Bernama reported.

He said the initial investigation found that the incident stemmed from the victim’s action of blocking the suspect, who was trying to drive on the emergency lane.

“This may have caused the suspect to feel dissatisfied and he alighted from his car and smashed the rear windscreen of the victim’s vehicle.

“The clip has garnered 2,300 reactions, 694 comments, 3,000 shares and 26,000 views. The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment of a maximum of five years or a fine or both, upon conviction,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

On a separate issue, Kumar said 70 people, comprising 48 men, 20 women and two minors, were arrested in several raids conducted at entertainment centres in Johor Bahru, between 2am and 8am yesterday.

He added that of the total, 36 men and 16 women were foreigners, aged 16 to 50.

According to Bernama, the foreigners were detained at two entertainment centres which did not have a valid licence and were operating beyond the stipulated hours.

“Those arrested also tested positive for methamphetamine, ketamine and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The police will liaise with the immigration department to confirm the authenticity of these foreigners’ travel documents,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

“The remand application is submitted today (Feb 11) and the case will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 6(2) and Section 11(2) of the Johor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment (ENJ) 4/98.”