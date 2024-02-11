The party source says only those who have been in the Supreme Council for at least two terms can vie for any of the top five posts.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin is not eligible to contest for any of the top five posts at the next party polls, according to a source.

This could put an end to speculation that he would succeed Muhyiddin Yassin as party president.

The source, who did not wish to be named, said Bersatu’s constitution stipulated that only those who have been Supreme Council members for at least two terms were allowed to contest for the top five posts.

“But Hamzah is in his first (full) term as a Bersatu Supreme Council member,” the source said, referring to the Larut MP’s appointment as secretary-general on March 26, 2020 before he retained the post four months later in the party elections.

“So, there is no issue about Hamzah vying for the presidency, contrary to claims.”

Hamzah was an Umno MP before he left the party to join Bersatu after Barisan Nasional lost the 2018 general election (GE14).

At Bersatu’s annual general assembly last November, Muhyiddin announced he would not defend the top post at the next party polls.

Speculation was rife then that Hamzah, as the opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat, would succeed Muhyiddin.

However, Muhyiddin then backtracked on his decision.

The source went on to say that the only way Hamzah could take on Muhyiddin for the presidency was if the party’s constitution was amended.

Bersatu is expected to hold elections for its Supreme Council and division leaders this year after having postponed the polls for 18 months, with the posts for president and deputy president being the “hot seats”.

Bersatu’s president is likely to be the Perikatan Nasional prime ministerial candidate in the next general election (GE16).

Meanwhile, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he had yet to decide whether or not to challenge Muhyiddin for the top post.

Faizal, who is better known as Peja, told FMT that as it stands, he is already the party’s number two.

“I am unsure at this stage, but just wait for my announcement,” said Faizal, who was replaced last month as the head of the party’s Negeri Sembilan chapter.