Timur Laut police chief Razlam Ab Hamid says they are now looking for the owner of the phone.

PETALING JAYA: Police are currently looking for a man to assist in the investigation regarding the discovery of a tiny camera hidden in a humidifier in a homestay bathroom in Jelutong, Penang, recently.

Timur Laut police chief Razlam Ab Hamid said police investigations found that the camera was connected to the man’s mobile phone.

“That’s why we are tracking him down to help in the probe,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said police had recorded statements from four people regarding the case, including the complainant and the manager of the homestay.

Razlam said police were investigating the case under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a person.

Yesterday, the media reported a woman had lodged a police report after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom while staying at a homestay in Jelutong.

This is the second time a hidden camera was found at a homestay.

Last September, short-stay platform Airbnb removed the account of a homestay operator in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, where a tiny camera was allegedly found hidden in a power socket.

A couple from China lodged a police report saying they discovered the tiny camera hidden in a power socket in their homestay room.

The couple also posted about their experience on the Xiaohongshu social media platform.

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing condemned such activities and hoped stern action would be taken against those involved.