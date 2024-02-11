State Umno chief Onn Hafiz Ghazi says the convention will be useful in getting diverse views from the Malay grassroots in the state.

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Umno will organise the “Konvensyen Orang Melayu”, a gathering to seek views and direction from the Malay grassroots in the state, in June.

State Umno chief Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this was among the key initiatives discussed during the Johor Umno liaison committee meeting today.

“Johor Umno’s agenda is to continuously garner support from the grassroots and the Malay community in Johor.

“The convention will involve all Malay NGOs and is expected to be held in early June,” he told newsmen here today after chairing the meeting for the first time since being appointed to the post in December.

Onn Hafiz, who is also Simpang Renggam Umno division chief, said sessions with various party divisions will also be held to ensure grassroots leaders understand the party’s aspirations to ensure Johor remains a stronghold for Umno and Barisan Nasional.

Present at the meeting today were Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin and Johor Umno deputy chairman Ahmad Maslan.

Onn Hafiz thanked Khaled, whom he replaced as state party chairman, for his services during his two-year tenure.