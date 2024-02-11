A total of 10 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported since Jan 1.

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue cases dropped to 3,631 in the sixth epidemiological week from Feb 4-10, compared to 3,969 cases in the previous week, with one death.

Health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan said cumulative dengue cases reported so far this year totalled 22,058, compared with 13,094 cases in the corresponding period last year.

“A total of 10 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported (since Jan 1), compared to nine fatalities during this same period last year,” he said in a statement today.

Radzi said the number of reported dengue hotspots increased to 199 localities during the week, compared to 180 in the previous week.

Of that number, 158 were in Selangor, 18 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, 10 in Negeri Sembilan, six in Perak, two each in Penang and Kedah, and one each in Pahang, Johor and Sabah.

Radzi said no chikungunya cases were recorded over the past week, bringing the cumulative figure so far this year to only three.

“Based on the trend for dengue cases over the past 10 years, dengue fever cases usually peak every four or five years. This increase began in 2023 and is expected to continue rising in 2024,” he said.

He said unpredictable weather changes, along with increased public movement, especially during festive seasons, weekends and school holidays, were among the causes for the increase in dengue fever cases.