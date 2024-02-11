Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman says lawmakers have a moral obligation to set a good example.

PETALING JAYA: A government backbencher has expressed support for a proposal to introduce legislation limiting politicians to a single pension scheme following a call made by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last month.

Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman said the proposal is appropriate, having regard for the pay and allowances lawmakers currently receive.

According to the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980, an MP’s monthly salary, including allowances, is about RM25,700. MPs can also claim further allowances and subsidies for specific purposes.

Previously, Aliran, an NGO, urged the prime minister to introduce legislation restricting lawmakers to receive only one pension as part of his reform agenda.

Young Syefura said lawmakers are morally obliged to set a good example by demonstrating a genuine commitment to reduce the government’s financial burden.

“I think our prime minister has shown strong political will (by calling for lawmakers to choose only one pension scheme). It is now up to us to show support for any proposal that limits us to one pension scheme. I will be part of that,” she told FMT.

On Jan 27, Anwar said politicians and government employees who receive multiple pensions should fulfil their moral responsibility by choosing just one scheme.

Supporting Anwar’s call, former Sungai Benut MP Tawfik Ismail said it is unfair for lawmakers to receive multiple pensions after only a few years of service.

However, he said such a law may see resistance in Parliament.

“The people who will have to push for such a law are the lawmakers themselves, and they may not agree with the proposal because it involves their personal interests,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah said she would rather see lawmakers focus on resolving the country’s social security issues.

Although agreeing in principle to the “one person, one pension” proposal, Maria said it is more crucial for lawmakers to address issues surrounding the social and financial security of retirees.