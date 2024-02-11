Onn Hafiz Ghazi says the reshuffle will be minimal to improve the state government’s administration.

JOHOR BAHRU: A reshuffle of the Johor executive council will be announced in a week, menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said.

“There will be a reshuffle but not a significant one – just to strengthen the administration of the state government,” Onn Hafiz told reporters here.

Earlier today, he chaired a meeting of the Johor Umno liaison committee for the first time since being appointed on Dec 7 last year as committee chairman, replacing Khaled Nordin.

Khaled, who is also the Umno vice-president and defence minister, was present at the meeting, along with the deputy chairman of the Johor Umno liaison committee, Ahmad Maslan.

Speaking at an event last Thursday, Onn Hafiz, who is also the assemblyman for Machap, said he would take over the tourism portfolio.

Onn Hafiz was the executive councillor for tourism, youth, and sports before being sworn in as the state menteri besar on March 15, 2022.