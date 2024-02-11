Party youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh says the meeting will give Umno room to explain why it opposes nominating the villages for Unesco world heritage status.

PETALING JAYA: Umno is willing to discuss the proposal to nominate Chinese new villages as a Unesco world heritage site with housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming, says party youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh.

“We are always open to discussion, but our principle remains firm that there is no need to seek Unesco world heritage site status for these villages,” Akmal told FMT.

He said Umno’s position aligned with the Federal Constitution, which recognises only the indigenous people as the original inhabitants.

Earlier today, Nga invited the Umno leadership to discuss the proposal.

According to Sinar Harian, he said the purpose of the meeting is to prevent Umno from being deceived by remarks or sentiments played up by the opposition.

Akmal, who is also the Merlimau assemblyman, lauded the minister’s willingness to talk and hoped that a meeting would give Umno the chance to better explain why it opposes the proposal.

“He must understand the sensitivities and the history of our country first before making any decision.”

Previously, Nga proposed designating the Chinese new villages in Selangor as a Unesco world heritage site in recognition of their cultural and historical significance since their establishment 76 years ago.

Umno later rejected the move, with party deputy president Mohamad Hasan saying there was no need for these villages to be designated as a world heritage site.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said while the idea aimed to empower the country’s tourism sector, it would indirectly impact the Malay-Bumiputera position.

He said that the proposal was unconstitutional and violated Bumiputeras’ status and rights.