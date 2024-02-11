The incident near Batang Kali occurred about 6.30pm.

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was killed while four of her friends were injured after their four-wheel-drive skidded before plunging into a ravine along Jalan Batang Kali this evening.

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said a distress call was received at about 6.30pm.

A team from the Kuala Kubu Bharu fire and rescue station was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found that a four-wheel-drive vehicle had fallen into the ravine.

“Rescue efforts to extricate a victim trapped in the vehicle took 10 minutes,” he said in a statement tonight.

However, the 58-year-old woman was confirmed dead, while the other four victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The identities of all the victims have not been ascertained.