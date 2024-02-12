At midnight, the fire and rescue department was still trying to put out the flames.

PETALING JAYA: Six units of low-cost flats in the capital caught fire last night, with the Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department still working to put out the flames at midnight.

The fire is believed to have started on the top 17th floor of Block 70 of the Sri Sabah public housing project (PPR) flats in Cheras, Berita Harian reported.

The incident was recorded by residents in the neighbouring block and shared on social media.

Bernama reported that the 9pm fire was believed to have started from one of the units on the 17th floor before spreading to other units, destroying them.

It said firemen, with eight engines, including a Skylift, were working to extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile, federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said she had been informed about the fire.

“I have instructed City Hall to prepare the necessary aid (to the victims) immediately,” she said in a post on X.

In 2021, eight units at the Sri Johor flat — a four minute drive from the Sri Sabah flats — were destroyed in a fire.