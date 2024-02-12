PETALING JAYA: The domestic trade and cost of living ministry will be looking into a Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) senior lecturer’s claim that 90% of the honey in the market is fake.

In a report in New Straits Times earlier today, Zulkifli Mustafa, a senior lecturer at USM’s neurosciences department, said the large amount of counterfeit honey in the Malaysian market posed a huge threat to the industry.

He called for laboratory tests to identify genuine honey.

“This is the first time I’m hearing about this … This 90% figure is alarming,” domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Mohd Ali told FMT.

“We need to get more details to determine further action, which includes discussions with the relevant agencies such as the health ministry and the agriculture and food security ministry.”

Armizan said the government may need to consider some form of regulations like in other countries, citing the Honey (England) Regulations 2015, which outlines rules for the sale and marketing of honey, as an example.

He said he had instructed his ministry’s enforcement officers to reach out to Zulkifli tomorrow.

FMT has also reached out to health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad and agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu for comment.

When contacted, health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan said he would look into the matter.