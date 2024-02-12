PETALING JAYA: Johor police chief M Kumar said he received an email containing a bomb threat today.

This came after earlier reports that three government agencies in Johor Bahru had received similar threats.

In a Bernama report, Kumar said the bomb threat was sent to his official email address.

He said the bomb threats were a hoax aimed at causing anxiety among the public.

“We believe it’s the same person. The account that was used is fake,” he said, without elaborating.

He added that the same email address was used to send similar bomb threats in the past.

“We are trying to identify the sender of the email and we will inform (the media) of any developments.”

Earlier today, Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) Tower was among three government agencies in Johor Bahru which received a bomb threat from the same email address.

The MBJB Tower was evacuated and police conducted a search on all 22 floors but found no suspicious objects.