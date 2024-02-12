State housing and local government chairman Jafni Shukor says this will allow for easier monitoring of their activities.

PETALING JAYA: The Johor government has proposed placing entertainment venues, karaoke and reflexology centres, spas as well as massage parlours in special zones.

Johor housing and local government chairman Jafni Shukor said that doing so would allow the authorities to monitor these businesses more effectively.

In a Berita Harian report, Jafni said this proposal followed complaints by Johor residents that there was an increase in the number of such businesses in residential areas.

Jafni said while most of these establishments were conducting legitimate businesses, some were engaged in illegal activities.

Although the proposal has yet to be approved across the state, Jafni said such a special zone had already been established in Bandar Indahpura, Kulai.

“In fact, every local authority and municipal council has a special committee comprising security agencies to determine whether certain locations are suitable for opening such businesses – especially to make monitoring easier,” he said.

“If there are objections, including from residents and security agencies, then the decision to grant these businesses licences will be reviewed. The businesses can also be relocated to other locations.”

On Feb 1, the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) froze all applications for business licences for spas, traditional treatment or massage parlours, and reflexology centres.

Mayor Noorazam Osman said this was part of MBJB’s plans to address high-risk and sensitive business activities.

Commenting on this, federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the government would consider the need to freeze business licence applications for spas, massage parlours and reflexology centres in Kuala Lumpur.