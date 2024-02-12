Johor police chief M Kumar says the suspect has been remanded for 3 days.

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have detained a male foreigner for smashing the rear windscreen of another vehicle at KM 139.6 of the northbound North-South Expressway on Saturday.

Johor police chief M Kumar said a team from the criminal investigation department detained the man, in his 40s, at around 3.30am in the vicinity of Genting Highlands, along with a vehicle.

“The man has been remanded for three days from today and investigations are ongoing under Section 427 of the Penal Code (committing mischief),” he said in a statement today.

The arrest follows reports of police tracking down the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer who was suspected to be involved in a road rage incident where the rear windscreen of a vehicle was smashed.

A report was lodged over the incident at 2.36pm the same day after a 54-second video was shared by the Facebook account Apple Kenzo.