Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) mayor Noorazam Osman says police have confirmed that the bomb threat to MBJB Tower was a hoax.

PETALING JAYA: Multiple government agencies in Johor Bahru received bomb threats today, said Johor Bahru mayor Noorazam Osman.

Speaking to FMT, Noorazam said these buildings included the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) Tower, the Johor police headquarters, and the Johor Bahru court complex.

“Police have inspected MBJB Tower and it’s now safe,” he told FMT.

When pressed for further details, he said the police would issue a statement soon.

In a statement, MBJB said it received an email containing a bomb threat to MBJB Tower from an individual this morning.

The tower was evacuated and the police went through the building before allowing its occupants to return at 2pm.

“Police have confirmed that the threat was a hoax and MBJB Tower is safe to operate,” said MBJB.

In a Bernama report, Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said an investigation was underway and urged the public to remain calm.

“The situation is under control. No suspicious objects were detected on all 22 floors of the MBJB Tower,” he said.

Last October, the Mid Valley Southkey mall in Johor Bahru was evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned in by an unidentified caller to the mall’s management.

Raub was quoted as saying that the caller, claiming to be someone from overseas, warned against showing support for Palestine.