Former magistrate and prosecutor Aminahtul Mariah Nor says the public needs reassurance that they are protected.

PETALING JAYA: Police personnel under investigation or on trial for criminal involvement should not be allowed to work, lawyer Aminahtul Mariah Nor said.

The former magistrate said this is to prevent society from losing its trust in the police force, a body they rely on for their safety and wellbeing.

“As much as innocent until proven guilty is the principle of justice, these officers, regardless of their rank, should be suspended from duty during an investigation or trial.

“If they are convicted, they should be punished accordingly,” she told FMT.

Earlier this month, 10 policemen in Petaling Jaya conducting a roadblock were found with more than RM3,000 in cash on them. Last month, a sergeant-major in Johor was investigated for assaulting a civilian.

According to the home ministry, between 2018 and January last year, a total of 339 police officers nationwide were transferred to other states or departments because of disciplinary and integrity problems, as well as for committing criminal offences.

Aminahtul, a former deputy public prosecutor, said while transferring personnel for disciplinary infractions may allow them the opportunity to turn over a new leaf, no change will take place if they are placed in an environment that allows them to continue their bad behaviour.

“It won’t be difficult if the new role is administrative in nature, such as a clerk,” she said.

Following recent allegations of criminal behaviour, Selangor police headquarters last month transferred almost 200 members of their mobile patrol vehicle unit to other departments.

Selangor police have also formed two special teams to monitor frontline rank-and-file officers following a spate of high-profile crimes involving police personnel.

They also said officers-in-charge could face disciplinary action should they fail to supervise their men accordingly.

On Jan 19, a policeman in Ampang was charged with raping a 17-year-old student. The same officer and a colleague were also charged with extorting the victim’s boyfriend.

Selangor police said they opened investigation papers on 311 officers and personnel last year. Of the figure, 33 were charged in court, 14 suspended, and 21 sacked. Action is pending against the rest.

In January this year alone, 11 policemen were charged with offences, including one officer.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Bekas Polis Malaysia president Mokhtar Omar said he agreed with preventive transfers because some policemen fail to maintain their integrity due to temptations in their existing environments.

“When they see their corrupted friends living a lavish lifestyle, they are tempted to be like them and cannot resist the temptations. This kind of work environment where they are being tested every day is not easy for them,” he said.