The former youth and sports minister stepped down as Muda president after he was convicted of corruption last November.

PETALING JAYA: Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman insists he has no regrets about stepping down as Muda president following his conviction on corruption charges – even if it means the end of his political career.

Speaking at a podcast hosted by former law minister Zaid Ibrahim, the 31-year-old Muar MP also said he felt he needed to step down as the head of the party he founded as he didn’t want Muda to be dependent on him.

“Is that politically good or realistic … or naivety on my side? It might be. But I’m young and I have a long way to go,” he said when asked by Zaid whether he felt it would have been better for Muda if he was still leading the party.

“If it’s destined that this will end my career … then alright.

“Malaysian politics and Malaysia overall is much larger than any personality. So it’s alright. What is done is done.

“I still have room to clear my name in the court of law, and I intend to do that. And until then, I think Muda should grow and I will be a normal member.”

Syed Saddiq was convicted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court of abetting in criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of assets and money laundering on Nov 9 last year.

The former youth and sports minister was sentenced to seven years jail, fined RM10 million fine and ordered to be given two strokes of the rotan. The sentences have been stayed pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Later in the day, he announced he would temporarily step down as Muda president and would not be involved in any of the party’s decision-making processes.

Earlier, in the podcast with Zaid, Syed Saddiq said he was unwilling to remain Muda president after his conviction as it would mean that the party was relying on him and his seat.

“Not only would the party have failed, but I would have failed as its founder and president,” he said.

“Any party which is only built around one personality is bound to fail.”

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.