Tiong King Sing says there has been a 35% boost in arrivals in December alone.

PETALING JAYA: The new 30-day visa-free policy for Chinese visitors has proven its success with a 35% increase in arrivals during December 2023 alone, tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing said.

“On Dec 1 and 2 last year, there were 276 people or a 100% increase in Chinese tourists arriving on a flight from Shenyang. So, it is proven that if we have the visa-free policy, it gives a lot of convenience to both sides,” he said during a Progressive Democratic Party Chinese New Year open house at Pulau Li Hua in Sibu, Sarawak, today, the Borneo Post reported.

In November 2023, China said Malaysians would be allowed to enter the country visa-free for up to 15 days.

The move was reciprocated by Putrajaya in December, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said.

Wisma Putra confirmed that Chinese nationals will be allowed to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days without a visa.

The Chinese embassy in Malaysia also confirmed the matter, saying the visa-free policy for Malaysians will be effective for one year from Dec 1, 2023.