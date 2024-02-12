Traffic was moving slowly for 51km from the Bentong Timur intersection towards the Karak toll plaza as of 8pm.

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways is slow-moving following the increased number of vehicles heading towards the capital as the long holiday in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations ends today.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said that as of 8pm, traffic was moving slowly for 51km from the Bentong Timur intersection towards the Karak toll plaza.

Traffic was also reported to be moving slowly from Sungai Petani to Perai, Kuala Kangsar to Rawang, and Pagoh to Senai.

The spokesman said no accidents or closed roads had been reported.

Traffic updates are available through the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 or via www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or through the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752.