Chandran Rama Muthy was the first CEO of Batik Air, formerly known as Malindo Air, from its inception in 2013 to August 2019.

PETALING JAYA: Batik Air has reappointed Chandran Rama Muthy as its CEO, with effect from Feb 1.

“Chandran has returned to the role of CEO for Batik Air, taking the reins from Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri,” the airline said in a statement.

It said Mushafiz has been appointed as director of safety at Lion Air Group.

He was then promoted to the position of strategic director at Lion Air Group.

“Under Chandran’s leadership, Batik Air has made rapid progress on the execution of its strategy, while reporting a strong network expansion and improved service performance.

“This has created a solid foundation for long-term expansion of Batik Air and sustainable value creation for industry partners, customers and stakeholders,” the airline said.

It thanked Mushafiz for his esteemed leadership during his tenure of four-and-a-half years as CEO.