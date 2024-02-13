The former 1MDB counsel began her testimony by reading her witness statement.

KUALA LUMPUR: Loo Ai Swan, also known as Jasmine Loo, took the witness stand today to testify against former prime minister Najib Razak in his 1MDB trial.

On Dec 18 last year, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told the court that Loo would be called to testify for the prosecution.

He said this was because several matters raised by the defence during cross-examination of Bukit Aman investigating officer Foo Wei Min were linked to Loo.

Loo was arrested by the police in July last year to assist in the investigation. On Sept 4, police seized assets allegedly linked to the 1MDB scandal totalling almost RM93.2 million acquired under her name.

Najib is charged with 25 counts of money laundering and abuse of power over alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

