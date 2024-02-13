Aznan Tamin has been sworn in as education and information committee chairman, replacing Norliza Noh.

PETALING JAYA: Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has announced the state’s new executive council line-up for 2024-2027, which sees Tanjung Surat assemblyman Aznan Tamin sworn in as education and information committee chairman, replacing Norliza Noh.

In a Facebook post, Onn Hafiz thanked the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, for approving the appointment and restructuring of portfolios, as well as Norliza for her service as chairman of the education, information and communications committee.

In the current line-up, Onn Hafiz (Machap) takes over the portfolio of state tourism in addition to his previous portfolios of state land revenue; and administration, finance, planning and economic development.

Fazli Mohamad Salleh’s (Bukit Pasir) takes charge of communications in addition to his previous portfolio of public works, transport and infrastructure.

K Raven Kumar’s (Tenggaroh) previous portfolio of tourism, environment, heritage and culture has been changed to unity, heritage and culture.

Ling Tian Soon’s (Yong Peng) portfolio of health and unity has been changed to health and environment.

Hairi Mad Shah’s (Larkin) previous portfolio of youth, sports, entrepreneur development, cooperatives and human resources has been adjusted, moving human resources to Lee Ting Han (Paloh). Lee now chairs the trade, investments, consumer affairs and human resources committee.

The portfolios of Zahari Sarip (Buloh Kasap), Jafni Shukor (Bukit Permai), Khairin Nisa Ismail (Serom) and Fared Khalid (Semerah) remain unchanged.