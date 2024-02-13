The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission says they are under investigation for making false claims on a construction project worth RM9 million.

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Johor has arrested a navy officer and a company owner to assist in a probe into a procurement syndicate over a construction project at one of its bases.

According to a source, the two men, aged 42 and 55, were arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 4pm today.

The source said MACC had previously arrested three individuals for making false claims and being the masterminds behind a “procurement cartel” for 13 supplier companies, for some construction work at a navy camp involving a total procurement value of more than RM9 million.

The source added that though full payment has been made, the construction is still not fully completed.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrests. The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 for making false claims.

“Both suspects will be brought to the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court at 8.30am tomorrow for a remand application,” he said.