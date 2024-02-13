Menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says the changes are aimed at strengthening the administration and providing better services.

PETALING JAYA: Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail will announce portfolio changes to the state’s executive council tomorrow.

He said the changes were aimed at further strengthening the state government’s administration and providing the public with better services, Bernama reported.

“There will be some changes. It is to enhance the state government administration and to make it more effective,” he said.

He is scheduled to chair the weekly Pahang executive council meeting at Wisma Sri Pahang tomorrow.

Wan Rosdy was speaking to reporters in Kuantan after first-term Pelangai assemblyman Amizar Abu Adam was sworn in as a Pahang executive council member today.

Amizar received his appointment letter from the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, before he was sworn in at Istana Abdulaziz.

The Pahang state administration is run by a Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan unity government, after the results of the state election in November 2022 saw no coalition having a majority to form the government on their own.

Earlier today, Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the state’s new executive council lineup for 2024-2027, which saw Tanjung Surat assemblyman Aznan Tamin sworn in as education and information committee chairman, replacing Norliza Noh.

Onn Hafiz takes over the portfolio of state tourism in addition to his current portfolios of state land revenue, administration, finance, planning and economic development.