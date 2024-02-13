The bodies of the pilot and co-pilot were found in the aircraft’s cockpit, which was buried more than 2m in the ground.

PETALING JAYA: The pilot and co-pilot were killed when their light aircraft crashed in Kapar, Klang, this afternoon.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said their bodies were found in the cockpit of the BK160 Gabriel aircraft, which was buried more than 2m in the ground.

Hussein said the fire and rescue department, police, and relevant agencies are still working to retrieve the bodies from the aircraft.

The bodies will then be sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang.

Earlier today, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed that a BK160 Gabriel operated by Air Adventure Flying Club departed from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 1.28pm for a recreational flight.

It last made contact with air traffic control at 1.35pm. No distress calls were received before the aircraft crashed.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.