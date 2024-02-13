Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar says the viral video clip is of students at a religious school in Java, Indonesia.

PETALING JAYA: A video clip showing students at a religious school chanting “Islam Islam yes, kafir kafir no” in English was not recorded in Malaysia, says Putrajaya.

According to religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar, the religious school shown in the video, which has since gone viral, is based in Indonesia.

“The school, Miftahul Huda Ciamis, is located in Malang, Java.

“In any case, Jakim is carrying out further checks on this,” Naim told FMT, referring to the Islamic development department.

He was asked to comment on the video clip after a social media user expressed concern about the hate mongering at schools.

The social media user then asked Jakim what steps the authorities were taking to prevent such clips from being shared further.

There have been reports in the past of religious leaders, including politicians, using the term “kafir” or infidels to describe non-Muslims.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was previously reported to have even branded Umno members as “kafir”.

In 2019, Indonesia’s largest Islamic organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama, called for a stop to the usage of the term to refer to non-Muslims in state or citizenship matters.