Khairuddin Othman says he is not one to pre-empt anyone.

PETALING JAYA: A former Selangor executive councillor who is rumoured to take over as the director-general of the controversial community communications department (J-Kom) has called on the public to wait for Putrajaya’s official announcement.

Speculation is rife that the former Paya Jaras assemblyman from PKR would succeed Agus Yusoff, who resigned in November amid the controversy surrounding an alleged lewd conversation between him and another man.

Agus has since denied the allegation, saying he had been framed, and that the video clip of the conversation had been doctored. He also said he decided to resign because he had another job offer.

Khairuddin told FMT today there were several names which had been considered.

“I think it is appropriate to wait for the minister’s announcement,” he said, referring to communications minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Last week, Fahmi said Agus’s replacement had been confirmed and would be announced later.

The Cabinet had agreed on who would succeed Agus when it discussed the Cabinet reshuffle.