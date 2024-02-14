A source says the men will be charged for money laundering at the Shah Alam sessions court tomorrow morning.

PETALING JAYA: Three people suspected of being involved in money laundering donations that were embezzled from NGO Aman Palestin are facing over 100 charges, says a source.

The source said the three men were arrested at 11.30am today when they went to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya to give their statements.

“Initial investigations found that all the suspects were involved in these activities (money laundering) between 2018 and 2023,” said the source.

“The three suspects, including one who is a CEO of a company, will be charged at the Shah Alam sessions court at 9am tomorrow. They face over 100 charges.”

The source also confirmed that the suspects will be charged under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Last year, MACC froze 41 bank accounts belonging to Aman Palestin and several other companies with a combined total of RM15.8 million as part of an investigation into the NGO’s alleged misappropriation of RM70 million.

The investigation involved claims that Aman Palestin had funnelled the money to the companies in question.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has fixed Feb 27 to hear Aman Palestin’s application for a judicial review of MACC’s decision to freeze its bank accounts pending investigations.