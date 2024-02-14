One of the accused is also charged with confining the victim at a separate nightclub earlier.

JOHOR BAHRU: Four men were charged in the magistrates’ court here today with killing their colleague at a nightclub in Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir earlier this month.

Poh Kien Huat, 28, Ashiq Othman, 31, Wong Sew Hau, 48, and Lim Wee Huang, 32, nodded after the charges were read out before magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin.

No plea was recorded as the case is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

The four are alleged to have shared a common intent to cause the death of Hah Chun Fai, 24, in an office at the nightclub between 2.30am and 11.15am on Feb 4.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides for the death penalty, or up to 40 years in jail and whipping, upon conviction.

The court set the case mention for May 23 pending the chemist, autopsy, and medical reports.

In another magistrates’ court here, Poh and two other men, Loh Kah Chye, 29, and Lau Ngie Fong, 37, claimed trial to a charge of wrongfully confining Hah in a room at another nightclub in Taman Sutera Utama between 2am and 2.20am on Feb 4.

The charge was framed under Section 342 of the Penal Code for wrongful confinement, which provides for a fine of up to RM2,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate R Salini allowed Loh and Lau bail of RM6,000 each in one surety, while Poh was denied bail because he was facing a murder charge.

The court scheduled March 21 for re-mention for the submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutors R Nevina and Nur Ameerah Allaudeen appeared for the prosecution while all the accused were represented by lawyer Chuah Shyue Chien.