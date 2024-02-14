Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the government is ‘colour-blind’ when it comes to the economy of the Bumiputeras.

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the Bumiputera economic congress, slated from Feb 29 to March 2, welcomes participants regardless of their political affiliation.

Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, was responding to a question on whether political parties from the opposition were welcome to take part in the congress.

“We are colour-blind when it comes to the economy of the Bumiputeras,” he told a press conference after a pre-launch event of the congress at Perdana Putra here today.

The event was officiated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The congress is expected to be attended by more than 3,000 participants, including those from the Malay, Kadazandusun, Dayak, Iban and Orang Asli communities.

It will focus on 10 main clusters, including educational and human capital reforms, strengthening the halal industry, Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputera economy, and new technology.

Resolutions from each cluster will be presented to Anwar on the last day of the congress.

Also present at the pre-launch event were deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, second finance minister Amir Hamzah Azizan, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

The others included plantation and commodities minister Johari Ghani, foreign minister Mohamad Hasan, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil, digital minister Gobind Singh Deo and higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.