An investigation paper has been handed over to the deputy public prosecutor, says the KL police chief.

PETALING JAYA: Police have identified three social media account holders who allegedly threatened lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid after she challenged 18 provisions in Kelantan’s Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the police have received three reports on the case, and opened three investigation papers.

He said one of them has been handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“The two other reports are still being investigated. We will complete them as soon as possible and hand them over to the deputy public prosecutor,” Sinar Harian reported him as saying.

Last Saturday, Nik Elin confirmed receiving several death threats following her legal challenge.

On Friday, the Federal Court struck down 16 provisions in the enactment on the grounds that they violated the Federal Constitution.

The nine-member panel led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat made the ruling after allowing a petition by Nik Elin and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Tengku Abdul Rahman, to challenge 18 provisions in the enactment.