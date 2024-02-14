Allaudeen Abdul Majid says this threatens national security and peace, besides tarnishing the image of the police force.

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid has admitted that a number of police officers and members have been leaking confidential information on social media.

He said this is serious as it not only tarnishes the image of the police force, but also threatens the country’s security and peace.

“The principles of confidentiality must be observed in accordance with the Official Secrets Act 1972 (Act 88), which prohibits the dissemination of information classified as official secrets,” he said.

“The rapid development of technology today gives opportunities for the widespread dissemination of this information without considering the implications of disclosure, which carries with it criminal liability.”

He said this when speaking during the monthly gathering at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters here.

Meanwhile, Allaudeen said the Kuala Lumpur narcotics criminal investigation department had confiscated various drugs worth RM1.7 million in January, compared to RM1.8 million in the same period in 2023.

He said although the value of the seized items had decreased, the number of arrests in January increased to 2,352 people, compared with 1,333 individuals in January 2023.

Allaudeen also said the Kuala Lumpur commercial crime investigation department had conducted 366 operations and arrested 421 people in January this year.

“Four investigation papers have been opened involving call centre scam syndicates, with charges brought against two and investigations on another two ongoing,” he said.