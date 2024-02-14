The post-mortem report revealed that the man died from a ruptured stomach ulcer.

GEORGE TOWN: A 46-year-old man detained for a drug-related offence died in the Seberang Perai Utara police headquarters’ lockup yesterday.

Penang deputy police chief Usof Jan Mohamad said the suspect was arrested for drug trafficking under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 on Feb 8.

“The man was arrested with three others in Sungai Dua in connection with a drug case and was to be remanded until Feb 16,” he said at a press conference here today.

“He complained of stomach pain on Monday and police took him to the Kepala Batas Hospital for treatment. After he was examined and given medication, he was allowed to return to the lockup.”

Usof said police found the man unconscious at 4pm yesterday.

A medical team later confirmed his death and the body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Usof said the post-mortem report revealed the man died from a ruptured stomach ulcer.

The examination found no signs of criminal elements in his death, he added.