The ninth witness reveals the communication she had with the preacher via WhatsApp.

PETALING JAYA: A witness in Ebit Lew’s sexual harassment trial told the court today that the Islamic preacher had asked her to swap partners for sex.

The ninth witness, who is also a complainant in the case, said this in explaining screenshots of WhatsApp texts when examined by the prosecution at the Tenom magistrates’ court in Sabah.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the woman in her 40s said Ebit, whose real name is Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, suggested that he engage in intimate relations with her while her husband could have sex with the preacher’s wife.

She said she and her husband did not agree to it.

In explaining another screenshot, she said Lew sent a vulgar message, expressing an intention to hug, kiss and commit indecent acts with her.

She responded by reminding him that he had a wife and asked him why he sought such interactions with her.

The complainant said she also advised Ebit to repent and refrain from acting similarly with others, since he was a well-known figure.

Ebit, 38, faces 11 charges, including for outraging the modesty of a woman by sending obscene messages and images to her phone via WhatsApp between March and June 2021.

The charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code provide for a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine, or both, if convicted.