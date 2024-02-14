The finance ministry says a document circulating on social media is a fake draft of an offer letter.

PETALING JAYA: The finance ministry has denied claims that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter, Nurul Izzah, is being paid as an adviser to the inter-agency economic stimulus implementation and coordination unit (Laksana).

In a posting on X, the ministry said screenshots of a document, claiming that Nurul Izzah would earn RM35,000 a month in that position, were circulating on social media. It said this was a fake draft of an offer letter.

“The genuine agreement signed by Nurul Izzah is for her to advise Laksana on a ‘pro bono’ basis, or without taking any financial remuneration or benefits,” it said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Nurul Izzah said she would lodge a police report over the document.

On Monday, The Star reported that a Facebook user had uploaded the purported document on the social media platform. The document also allegedly stated that the ex-Permatang Pauh MP was allocated two staff members, who were to be paid between RM5,000 and RM20,000.

Last year, Nurul Izzah was appointed senior economics and finance adviser to the prime minister.

She resigned from the position a few weeks later after criticism from various quarters over her appointment, which some said reeked of nepotism.