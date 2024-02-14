The smoked rats were found in the luggage of a passenger who arrived at KLIA from Myanmar.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian quarantine and inspection services department (Maqis) confiscated 15kg of smoked rats from a Myanmar national after the man attempted to smuggle them into the country at KLIA.

Selangor Maqis director Sobri Hashim said the smoked rats, estimated to be worth RM300, were seized during an inspection on the man’s luggage last Monday, Sinar Harian reported.

Sobri said the case is being investigated under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 for importing animal products without a valid permit.

If convicted, the man can be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for a maximum of six years, or both.

“Everyone should be aware that rats can cause infectious diseases.

“Therefore, law enforcement will continue to be strengthened to prevent the spread of animal diseases and ensure food safety,” he said.