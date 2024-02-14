Raub MP Chow Yu Hui says this is especially so in view of the party’s opposition to the proposal to nominate Chinese new villages in Selangor as Unesco world heritage sites.

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP has cautioned Umno that it risks losing support from non-Malay voters if it continues with its conservative approach.

Raub MP Chow Yu Hui said this was especially so in view of the party’s opposition to the proposal to nominate Chinese new villages in Selangor as Unesco world heritage sites.

Chow said Umno’s behaviour mirrored that of Perikatan Nasional, which was not favoured by non-Malay voters, especially DAP members.

“Such actions will not attract voters but will instead lead to the loss of non-Malay voter support for Umno,” he said in a statement.

Previously, housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming proposed nominating Chinese new villages in Selangor, established 76 years ago, as Unesco world heritage sites to recognise the settlements’ historical and cultural significance.

Nga, who is also DAP deputy chairman, urged Umno to engage in discussions on the matter after several of its party leaders rejected the proposal.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said there was no need for the villages to be designated as Unesco world heritage sites, while party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the proposal contradicted the importance given to Bumiputeras by the Federal Constitution.

Chow said Umno’s strong opposition to the proposal was unnecessary as the application would be thoroughly examined by Unesco.

Meanwhile, Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei said there was a need to halt racial polemics and prevent attempts to mislead the public regarding the proposal.

“Firstly, I would like to clarify that the Unesco criteria does not mention ethnicity or grant ethnic status to any Unesco heritage site or the community associated with it.”

The DAP Youth international secretary said Unesco recognised the significance of a site from the cultural and historical aspects, or if it was a unique natural phenomenon.

“Politicians should not confuse the public with false arguments,” Lim said.

She also said good leaders should be open to new ideas and be ready to discuss them.

She hoped Umno would not consider the attempt to get Unesco recognition for Chinese new villages in terms of racial politics or as a “zero-sum game”.

“It’s more beneficial to engage in dialogue and exchange perspectives.”