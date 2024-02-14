PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari jibes that even those organising banquet dinners in villages will send out invitation cards.

PETALING JAYA: PAS wants to see an official invitation from the government before deciding if the Islamic party’s leaders will attend the Bumiputera economic congress, slated for Feb 29 to March 2.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the opposition party had yet to receive an official invitation for the congress.

“Even banquet dinners in villages would have invitation cards — people don’t just announce it at coffee shops. So we’ll wait for their invitation,” the Pasir Mas MP told FMT.

He was responding to deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying that the congress welcomed participants, regardless of their political affiliation.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the government was “colour-blind when it comes to how the economy affects Bumiputeras”.

The congress is expected to be attended by more than 3,000 participants, including those from the Malay, Kadazandusun, Dayak, Iban and Orang Asli communities.

It will focus on 10 main clusters, including educational and human capital reforms, strengthening the halal industry, Sabah and Sarawak’s Bumiputera economy, and new technology.

Resolutions from each cluster will be presented to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the last day of the congress.

Meanwhile, Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said he had no information on the congress and declined to comment further.