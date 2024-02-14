They say the material would not be able to withstand high traffic volume and load, and takes a long time to set fully.

PETALING JAYA: Experts have dismissed a suggestion that resin-bound gravel be used to repair Malaysia’s pothole-prone roads, saying it is not a practical solution.

Resin-bound gravel is a type of paving material made by mixing clear resin with small rocks or crushed stones, commonly used for driveways and playgrounds.

Fauzan Jakarni, the head of Universiti Putra Malaysia’s civil engineering department, said resin-bound gravel is an excellent option for pavement surfaces that require an aesthetically decorative and attractive appearance.

“However, it is not the best choice for areas that regularly endure high volumes of traffic with high axle loads.

“This is because the properties of the materials, a combination of aggregates mixed with polyurethane resin, are susceptible to wear and tear. Over time, this leads to cracking,” he told FMT.

Another downside to using resin-bound gravel to cover potholes, he said, would be the regular maintenance needed as prolonged exposure to moisture would cause weed and moss to grow on the surface or between the cracks.

This would then lead to dangerous slippery roads.

Fauzan said it is more suitable to be used for parking areas or driveways that connect housing areas to main public roads as these surfaces experience lower traffic volume.

“In terms of exposure to hot temperature or direct sunlight, the only concern is the appearance as the surface might become faded over time,” he said.

Last month, a LinkedIn user suggested resin-bound gravel as a “long-lasting solution to roads plagued by potholes”, particularly in locations with variable temperature conditions and heavy traffic.

Calling it eco-friendly and visually appealing, he said using resin-bound gravel to cover potholes could be a big step towards urban beautification and sustainability.

“Is this a stretch, or are we on the brink of a road construction revolution?” he said in a post, prompting other LinkedIn users to discuss the idea.

Sufiyan Zakaria, a civil engineer with the public works department’s (JKR) road maintenance facility division, said the suggestion may not be practical.

“Resin-bound gravel typically requires one to three days of curing time,” he said, referring to the time necessary for the material to reach its ultimate strength to ensure it can withstand traffic when the road is reopened.

Asphalt mix, a blend of bitumen and various types of crushed rocks, sand or gravel commonly used to construct and repair roads, on the other hand, only takes about two hours.

He also said the durability of resin depends on the surrounding conditions. For instance, the material may degrade quickly as Malaysian roads experience heat at an average of 45 to 50 degrees Celsius.

Both Fauzan and Sufiyan said resin-bound gravel is also likely to cost more than asphalt mix.