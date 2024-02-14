Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says people must remember that the diving queen had made tremendous contributions at international competitions.

PETALING JAYA: A Sarawak minister has come to the defence of Pandelela Rinong, who was criticised by Malaysian Swimming Federation secretary-general Andy Low.

Sarawak’s youth, sports and entrepreneur development minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Pandelela had made tremendous contributions in diving at international competitions.

“For Pandelela to reach that level was not easy … you need strong physical and mental strength and daily training.

“To say Pandelela only wants to earn a salary … I feel she can make more based on her experience and if she becomes a coach.

“No need for officials to belittle athletes,” Bernama quoted him as saying in Kuching today.

Reports said Pandelela had claimed “an issue” that troubled the national diving team at the recent World Aquatics Championships in Doha resulted in the poor performance of the diving squad.

In his reply, Low was reported to have said the national diver was only giving excuses to cover up her failure in Doha.

He said the federation had never been notified about the problem before or during the championships.

A report said the 30-year-old diver would meet with Malaysia Aquatics to clarify her statement regarding the “internal issue” that affected the national divers at the championships recently.

Yesterday, Pandelela said she had no choice but to continue representing the country until the national team’s backup divers were up to scratch.

Despite missing out on a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after some below-par performances at the Doha event, she said she had no intention of calling it quits yet.

Pandelela also called for the country’s diving programme to be further developed, stressing that this will be crucial in unearthing a solid group of divers for the future.