This comes after the PAS president claimed certain judges had a mindset influenced by the ‘legacy of colonisers’.

PETALING JAYA: Amanah Youth chief Hasbie Muda has accused PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang of insulting the judiciary and Federal Constitution.

This comes after Hadi claimed there were certain “unwise” judges who possessed a mindset and intellect influenced by the “legacy of colonisers”.

“Hadi’s (Facebook post) is a clear insult to the judicial institution and the country’s constitution,” Hasbie said in a statement.

The Dewan Negara senator added that judges made decisions based on the Federal Constitution, which Hadi had sworn to uphold in taking his oath as Marang MP.

While Hadi did not name anyone specifically, he said in a Facebook post earlier that previous judges like the late former lord president Salleh Abas did not entertain efforts to sideline Islamic law.

The Perikatan Nasional deputy chairman also said that “the sin of insulting Islam is greater than the sin of insulting the courts”.

This followed the apex court’s decision last Friday to annul 16 provisions in the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 as they violated the Federal Constitution.

A nine-member Federal Court panel chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat reached a 8-1 majority decision that the state assembly did not have the authority to approve 16 of the 18 provisions in the enactment as the offences fell under federal law.

Hasbie said Hadi should have pushed for a constitutional amendment to strengthen the state assemblies’ authority to enact shariah laws rather than resorting to degrading the judiciary now.

He said the PAS president had failed to do so when the Islamic party was part of the federal administration.