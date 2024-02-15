He had proposed a company belonging to his wife to obtain a work tender worth RM17,000 in 2015.

KUALA TERENGGANU: A former incubator manager of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) was sentenced to two years in jail and fined RM85,000, in default six months in jail, for using his office for gratification.

Judge Dazuki Ali imposed the sentence on Saiful Nizam Husin, 43, after finding him guilty of the offence.

He was sent to jail when he failed to pay the fine today.

Saiful was charged with using his position as then incubator manager of Mardi by proposing a company belonging to his wife to obtain a work tender worth RM17,000 from Mardi, Besut, in March 2015.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine no less than five times the sum or value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh requested an appropriate punishment as a lesson to the accused and also taking into account public interest.

Lawyer Asaari Salleh, representing the accused, requested for a stay of the sentence and fine.

However, the court only granted a stay of the prison sentence and he was ordered to pay the fine.