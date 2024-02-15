Accused fled with hammer and parang before being apprehended by villagers, court told.

PETALING JAYA: A Filipino man has been sentenced to 33 years in jail and 12 strokes of the rotan after the Tawau High Court found him guilty of causing the death of his 16-year-old friend in Semporna, Sabah, three years ago.

Justice Lim Hock Leng ruled that the prosecution had proved its case against labourer Albaris Alunyo Iran, 24, beyond reasonable doubt, Bernama reported.

Lim said Hassan Dorol died from injuries Albaris had inflicted on him, which he said were with the intention of causing harm that could cause death.

“The accused’s guilt can be inferred from his conduct post-attack, when he fled with a hammer and a parang before being apprehended by some villagers,” he said.

Albaris was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Hassan at a house in Kampung Kuala Benang, Semporna, between 10.30am and 11am on Feb 26, 2021.

Lim ordered Albaris’s prison sentence to commence from the day of his arrest on Feb 26, 2021.

“He is young and there is a prospect of rehabilitation. The court is mindful that the offence is one of grave magnitude and that public interest demands a sentence of imprisonment which goes beyond the minimum, given the young age of the deceased,” he said during sentencing.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutors Hurman Hussain and Suhaimi Suriana while Albaris was represented by Kusni Ambotuwo.

Eight prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses were called during proceedings from November to December last year.