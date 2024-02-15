Hussein Abdul Hamid had been warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital since last Thursday after suffering a haemorrhagic stroke.

KUALA LUMPUR: Blogger Hussein Abdul Hamid, also known as “steadyaku47”, died from stroke complications at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) here at 5.50am this morning. He was 77.

Hussein’s death was confirmed by Hamidah Yusoff, a next of kin.

She said Hussein’s remains will be taken to Masjid Solehin Pulapol here for funeral prayers before being laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Phase 2 Muslim cemetery in Gombak after Zohor prayers.

Hamidah said Hussein had been warded at HKL’s Tunku Abdul Rahman Neurology Institute since last Thursday following a haemorrhagic stroke after falling unconscious at a shopping mall in the city.

He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

Hussein was Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s schoolmate at Malay College Kuala Kangsar in Perak.