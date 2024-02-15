Complainant claims the preacher coerced her into sending photos of herself to him.

TENOM: The complainant in Islamic preacher Ebit Lew’s sexual harassment trial told the magistrates’ court here today she regretted idolising him for his charitable work and had not expected such lewd conduct from him.

The woman, in her 40s, said she had initially viewed Ebit as a good person who helped those in need, and never thought he would force her to send her photos to him.

The ninth prosecution witness had been asked by deputy public prosecutor Analia Kamaruddin to read the contents of several messages she sent to Ebit, including one saying: “I’m so stupid to obey (you).”

She said she was trying to express her unease and guilt as she had given in to Ebit’s coercion and sent several photos to him without her husband’s knowledge.

She said she “felt so guilty, I’m so sad to have done it”.

The witness also completed verifying all 436 screenshots of her conversations with Ebit that were extracted from her phone during today’s direct examination. She said some screenshots might be duplicates as she might have taken them twice.

Ebit, 38, whose real name is Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, is facing 11 charges of outraging a person’s modesty and, if found guilty under Section 509 of the Penal Code, could face up to five years in prison or a fine, or both.

He is accused of sending lewd messages and photos to the complainant on WhatsApp from March to June 2021.

The trial before magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani continues on May 20.