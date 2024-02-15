The father of three had just been released from prison on a drug charge when he accused his wife of having an affair and attacked her.

PETALING JAYA: A man who had just completed his prison sentence on a drug charge was once again thrown into prison after pleading guilty in the Muar magistrates’ court to choking his wife last week.

Berita Harian reported that Chin Tong Choi, 44, was sentenced to 11 months’ imprisonment after entering his plea before magistrate Fatin Dalilah Khalid.

According to the charge sheet, the father of three was accused of intentionally injuring his 42-year-old wife at a house in Taman Arosa, Jalan Bakri, Muar, at 12.50pm, on Feb 7.

Chin was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt, read together with Section 326A of the same code for causing hurt to one’s spouse.

Section 323 provides imprisonment not exceeding a year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The court was told that an argument occurred between Chin and his wife after he accused her of having an affair with another man.

Chin lost his composure and choked his wife. She escaped and made a report at the Muar police station.

The news report said Chin also pleaded guilty to another charge of using methamphetamine and amphetamine following a blood test on him.

He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and two years’ police supervision on the drug charge.

The court ordered both prison sentences to run concurrently from the date of Chin’s arrest.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Ariff Marzuki, while Chin was represented by Sakinah Suhaimi, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.