Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow says the Mengkuang dam will be able to make up for the shortfall if the river’s waters continue to deplete.

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is keeping a close watch on Sungai Muda with its water levels dropping rapidly due to the dry weather.

Sungai Muda is a vital source of raw water for Penang, catering to 80% of the state’s water supply. Checks by FMT found that the river’s water level stood at 2.3m as of 1pm at a station near Kepala Batas, slightly above the normal level of 2.1m.

However, upstream in Sidam Kiri, near Sungai Petani, Kedah, data from the irrigation and drainage department showed a significant drop to 2.3m, nearly half of the usual 4m level.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state was monitoring the river levels and has a plan in case it dwindles further.

“We can manage by releasing water from the Mengkuang dam to allow more water to be treated, in case the water level in Sungai Muda drops further,” he told reporters here.

Chow said the water level at Air Itam dam, which was previously reported to have fallen below alert levels, was still under control and the current capacity of 32.4% would last one month.

He added that the drawdown from the dam had been reduced and water from Butterworth is being pumped to the greater Air Itam area.

The chief minister said the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) had also been alerted with a request to carry out cloud seeding over the Air Itam dam.

“However, before proceeding with cloud seeding, specific conditions need to be fulfilled. So, the matter is still being deliberated.”

According to Chow, the water level at the Teluk Bahang dam on the northwest of the island is enough to supply water for another 257 days. The dam reportedly supplies water to Tanjung Tokong, Tanjung Bungah, Batu Ferringhi, Teluk Bahang and some parts of Balik Pulau.